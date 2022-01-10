Armenia, Qatar discuss opportunities of expanding partnership in civil aviation sector
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Qatar Armen Sargsyan met on January 10 with President of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, the Embassy reports.
The opportunities of deepening and expanding the Armenian-Qatari mutual partnership in the civil aviation sector were discussed.
- 19:59 CSTO Secretariat sends plan to end CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan to member states
- 19:02 NATO interested in restoring Russian diplomatic representation in Brussels - Jens Stoltenberg
- 18:55 An extraordinary session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO will be held in video conference format
- 18:50 Tokayev talked about the importance of the CSTO as a military political structure
- 18:36 Russia-NATO Council session has ended in Brussels
- 18:23 OSCE Chairman-in-Office calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to political dialogue
- 17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-01-22
- 17:26 Asian Stocks up - 12-01-22
- 16:16 Armenian FM congratulates Ioannis Kasoulides on re-appointment as Cypriot FM
- 15:21 EU officials highlight necessity for distancing of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces
- 13:38 Pashinyan, Putin discuss Nagorno Karabakh and Kazakhstan over phone
- 13:32 Commander of Armenian peacekeeping unit in Kazakhstan says key task was to stop terrorists from poisoning water supply
- 13:28 Bangladesh intends to sign free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union
- 13:15 Former Police Chief Lt. General Vladimir Gasparyan charged in 2,1 billion-dram money laundering case
- 12:37 Armenophobia the guarantee of political life of Azerbaijani officials – Ombudsman
- 12:24 Kazakhstan: Armenian peacekeepers guard crucial bread factory in Almaty, hold defensive drills
- 11:08 COVID-19: Armenia reports 289 new cases, 4 deaths in one day
- 10:40 “Illegal and morally distorted system” – Armenian law enforcement agencies target syndicate running Ponzi scheme
- 09:20 Armenian military’s death toll reaches 3 in latest Azeri attack
- 09:17 Latest Azeri attack on Armenia: OSCE calls to "refrain from the use of force"
- 08:56 European Stocks up - 11-01-22
- 08:55 US stocks up - 11-01-22
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-22
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-01-22
- 08:50 Oil Prices Up - 11-01-22
13:11, 01.06.2022
Viewed 1537 times Armenia joins CSTO allies in deploying peacekeepers to Kazakhstan
17:30, 01.08.2022
Viewed 1508 times ‘Azerbaijan still violates conditions of 2020 ceasefire’: Baroness Cox says at House of Lords
19:59, 01.05.2022
Viewed 1308 times Lord, deliver Armenia and Artsakh from all hardships – PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenians on Christmas
11:53, 01.07.2022
Viewed 1300 times Russian Airborne Troops Commander Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov to lead CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan
21:30, 01.05.2022
Viewed 1286 times Kazakhstan declares state of emergency throughout of the country