Belarus president decries attempts to misrepresent CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan as “occupying force”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that it is inadmissible that some people are falsely presenting the CSTO peacekeeping force in Kazakhstan to be an “occupying force”.

“We can see that such attempts have already been made,” Lukashenko said at the CSTO summit on January 10.

“We are not occupiers, we didn’t go there at our own desire. Our brother, our friend who is responsible for that huge country invited us there,” Lukashenko said.

He further underscored that the CSTO peacekeeping contingent provided the support which the Kazakh president asked for.