Azerbaijan uses artillery and drones, Armenia reports about 3 wounded servicemen

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. On January 11, at around 17:30, the Azerbaijani armed forces resumed firing at the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using artillery and drones. The Armenian side has taken relevant retaliatory measures, MoD Armenia informed ARMENPRESS, adding that by 18:30 the shooting still continued.

“The casualties from the Armenian side are being clarified. At the moment it’s known about three wounded servicemen. The Defense Ministry will provide information on the developments”, reads the statement.