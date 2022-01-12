Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

NATO interested in restoring Russian diplomatic representation in Brussels - Jens Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. NATO is interested in resuming its mission in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the Russia-NATO Council meeting in Brussels.

He also stressed that they are interested in restoring the Russian diplomatic mission at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"We believe in dialogue. We need a substantive dialogue," he said.








