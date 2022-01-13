Armenian, Kazakh leaders discuss completion of CSTO peacekeeping mission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev informed the Armenian PM on the resolution of the situation in Kazakhstan.

“In this context the completion of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and the withdrawal process was discussed,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country.