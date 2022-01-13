Armenians of Istanbul happy over upcoming Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenians of Istanbul are happy that the Armenian Flyone Armenia airline received a permit to operate roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul.

ARMENPRESS talked to several representatives of the Istanbul-Armenian community, who are frequently visiting Armenia and for whom the absence of air communication between Armenia and Turkey has also created difficulties.

“As the one who visits Armenia frequently, I welcome this development. Before that AtlasJet was operating direct flights, but in November 2019 all flights were canceled, including those to Yerevan, because the company went on bankruptcy. Therefore, I had to make my trips by transit flights. The trip, which lasted about 2:30 hours by a direct flight, was long and was a difficult process, and was lasting for hours especially during the pandemic”, Istanbul-Armenian singer Sibil Pektorosoglu said, adding that she expects that the airline will keep the affordable prices, and the flights will be at the convenient hours of the day.

“Every time I get on a plane on my way back from Armenia I say in my mind when I will come back to you, my beautiful Yerevan. I think that if direct flights and affordable prices are offered, there will be much more departures and arrivals”, she said, wishing good luck to the Flyone Armenia staff.

Another representative of the Istanbul-Armenian community, intellectual Can Erzurumluoglu has also positively reacted to the re-launch of the Yerevan-Istanbul direct flights. “Armenians of Istanbul will have a chance to more frequently visit Armenia. Islamized Armenians and those Turks who are interested in the Armenian culture will also use this opportunity. This will be beneficial to the Armenian tourism, especially in the post-pandemic period”, Can Erzurumluoglu said.

Lerna Balikci Ozder also praised this news. “I think that it is especially gratifying that this company is Flyone Armenia”, she said.

“Firstly, the issuance of a permit by Turkey to Flyone Armenia for the operation of flights, and then Armenia’s permit to Pegasus, all these are positive developments. Another positive step is that the two countries have appointed mutual representatives for political talks. I am looking forward to a similar step in the future for the railway and road transportation. The elimination of an embargo on Turkish goods by Armenia, the opening of road communication and the absence of mediator countries, as well as taking into account the low cost conditioned by direct communications, will ensure a great mutual advantage. Another positive side of this meeting is for tourism. Direct communication will accelerate it. Eventually, it saved as from the suffering of having to pass that short distance for long hours. I would like to thank to all those who had a contribution to this process. Good luck”, Kenan Yenice said.