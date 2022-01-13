PM Pashinyan had a working dinner with the heads of banks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a working dinner with heads of banks, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Chairman of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan also participated in the working dinner.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that in crisis situations, the Armenian banking system has been able to overcome trials with a clear policy and maintain stable activity. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the continuous development of the banking system will contribute to the further progress of the country's economy.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the further development of the banking sector and the implementation of the priorities of the Government.