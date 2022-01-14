Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

NBA Detroit Pistons' Rex Kalamian could become head coach of Armenian basketball team

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. NBA coach Rex Kalamian is the main potential candidate for head coach of the Armenian national basketball team, sources familiar with the matter told ARMENPRESS.

Kalamian serves as assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He previously had coaching terms with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors.

 








