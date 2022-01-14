Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Working group on the restoration of the Yeraskh and Meghri sections of the railway set up by PM’s decision

Working group on the restoration of the Yeraskh and Meghri sections of the railway set up by PM’s decision

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. On January 14, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision to set up a working group for effectively implementing the reconstruction program of the Yersakh – border of Azerbaijan and Merghri sections of the Armenian railways, ARMENPRESS was informed from the e-gov.am website.

Artashes Tumanyan, Adviser to the Prime Minister Artashes Tumanyan has been appointed head of the working group.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]