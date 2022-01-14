Working group on the restoration of the Yeraskh and Meghri sections of the railway set up by PM’s decision
18:42, 14 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. On January 14, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision to set up a working group for effectively implementing the reconstruction program of the Yersakh – border of Azerbaijan and Merghri sections of the Armenian railways, ARMENPRESS was informed from the e-gov.am website.
Artashes Tumanyan, Adviser to the Prime Minister Artashes Tumanyan has been appointed head of the working group.
