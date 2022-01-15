OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Russia in mid-February

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Polish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Zbigniew Rau plans to visit Moscow in mid-February, TASS reported citing the Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lukasz Jasina.

As the spokesperson explained to Polish Press Agency, Rau will first visit Ukraine and the United States. "And in the middle of next month, most probably, on February 15, the OSCE chair will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A visit to Moscow is a normal procedure for the OSCE chair as Russia is one of the most important member states of that organization," he said.