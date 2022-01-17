Chief of General Staff chairs consultation on ways to improve military discipline

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan chaired a consultation on the situation and improvement of the military discipline in the army, the defense ministry said.

The existing problems and their solutions were discussed.

Artak Davtyan highlighted the importance of works aimed at improving the military discipline and stated that similar meetings will be held also in the military units for further improving the condition of the military discipline and preventing emergency situations.