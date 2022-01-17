Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

New cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. 7 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on January 17.

The first two Omicron cases were detected in Armenia on January 10.








