Turkish Cabinet meeting to address Rubinyan-Kilic talks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The results of the recent meeting of the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic will be touched upon at the upcoming session of the Turkish government, CNN Turk reports.

The session will take place on Wednesday.

The special envoys of Armenia and Turkey for dialogue between the two countries met on January 14 in Moscow, Russia.








