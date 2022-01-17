ASIAN INDICES FELL - 17-01-22

TOKYO, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS: The results of the trading sessions of the Asian stock exchanges on January 17 are as follows:

In Japan, the NIKKEI index rose by 0.74% to 28,333.52 points, and the TOPIX index of the consumer market rose by 0.46% to 1986.71 points. The Chinese Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.58% to 3541.67 points, and the HANG SENG Index fell by 0.68% to 24218.03 points.