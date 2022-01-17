CENTRAL BANK OF ARMENIA PRICES OF PRECIOUS METALS AND EXCHANGE RATES 17-01-2

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs Armenpress that on January 17, the following exchange rates were set by the bank.

The exchange rate of the US dollar increased by 0.61 drams, making 481.49 drams. The exchange rate of Euro decreased by 0.93 Drams, making 550.01 Drams. The exchange rate of Russian ruble decreased by 0.02 drams and made 6.30 drams. The exchange rate of British pound decreased by 1.67 drams, making 658.63 drams.

As for precious metals, the price of gold increased by 75.95 drams, making 28219.74 drams. The price of silver decreased by 1.79 drams, making 357.59 drams. The price of platinum increased by 65.59 drams, making 15155.18 drams.