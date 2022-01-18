Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Parliament session – LIVE

Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues holding a session which launched on January 17.

At the beginning of today’s session the bills discussed yesterday will be put up to voting.

Thereafter, the lawmakers will debate the other issues on the agenda.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]