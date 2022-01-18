Armenian President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a talk to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Presidential Office said.

The Armenian President and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discussed issues relating to the Armenia-UAE friendly relations and continuous cooperation.

They touched upon boosting the bilateral mutual partnership in investments and different sectors of economy, implementing the agreements reached during President Sarkissian’s visit.

A number of international and regional issues were also discussed.