Guterres offers UN job to Merkel - DPA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres offered Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel to start working as a high-level advisor in the United Nations, DPA reported citing sources in the organization.

According to the sources, Guterres offered the job to Merkel through a letter. Merkel hasn’t yet responded, but sources in the United Nations aren’t sure that she will accept it.

Angela Merkel served as Chancellor of Germany for 16 years.

In 2018, Merkel announced that she won't seek re-election and in 2021 Olaf Scholz replaced her.