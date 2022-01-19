Armenian deputy minister of economy to depart for United Arab Emirates

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Narek Teryan will depart for the United Arab Emirates to coordinate the preparation works of Armenia Days on the sidelines of the EXPO DUBAI 2020, as well as the activity of the Armenian pavilion.

Narek Teryan will visit the UAE on January 26 for six days.

Armenia is taking part in the EXPO DUBAI 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

Armenia Days on the sidelines of the EXPO will be held on January 30.