OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning regional visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are planning a regional visit, the Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan told lawmakers in parliament.

When asked whether or not a meeting with his Azeri counterpart is planned in mediation of the OSCE MG Co-Chairs, FM Mirzoyan said such meeting is not planned with a specific date and location as of now.

 








