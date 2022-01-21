Armenian Minister of Defense takes vacation
YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan will be on vacation from January 21 to 25.
The government said that Papikyan’s deputy Arman Sargsyan will fulfill his duties during the vacation.
