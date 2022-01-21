iGorts: Diaspora professional appointed President of Tourism Committee of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Sisian Boghossian to be the new President of the Tourism Committee of Armenia.

Boghossian was engaged in entrepreneurship in Canada in the last two years, and returned to Armenia as part of the iGorts program in order to continue contributing to the development of tourism by joining the Tourism Committee.

She holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Toronto’s Schulich School of Business.

Boghossian left her career in Canada in 2019 to travel to Armenia through the Birthright Armenia project. During that time, she worked at the American University of Armenia and the Football Federation of Armenia.