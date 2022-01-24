The City Hall of Rhodes and fountains of Omonia Square of Athens illuminated in the colors of Armenian flag

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The building of the City Hall of Rhodes Island and the fountains of Omonia Square of the capital of Greece were illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag by the initiative of the Embassy of Armenia in Greece and the support of Mayors of Rhodes and Athens to mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-Greece diplomatic relations. The lightening took place on January 20, ARMENPRESS reports, the Embassy of Armenia in Greece informed on its Facebook page.