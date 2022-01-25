Armenia ranked 58th with 49 scores in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2021

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Transparency International has released its Corruption Perception Index 2021 where Armenia is ranked 58th among 180 countries.

According to the report, Armenia’s CPI score in 2021 remained unchanged compared to 2020 (49 scores). Armenia’s result is higher from the CPI global average which is equivalent to 43.

In 2020 Armenia was ranked 60th in the CPI.

Among the 19 countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Armenia is the 2nd.

Like in 2020, this year as well the CIP score of the other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remain low from Armenia’s CPI score. Particularly, the CPI score of Belarus is 41, that of Russia is 29, Kyrgyzstan – 27 and Kazakhstan (37).

The report says that 25 countries, including Armenia, improved their CPI score. It also says that Armenia is among the countries which registered significant progress in the last decade.