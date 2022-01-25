The NATO is not ready to stand back from the fundamental principles of the alliance. Secretary General

YEREVAN, 25 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the NATO is not ready to go for compromises on the basic principles of the alliance with Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, “RIA NOVOSTI” writes citing TB television centre.

As Russia-NATO military-political tensions over Ukraine escalate, Russia and the United States are holding talks at the levels of presidents, foreign ministers and lower levels to avoid further escalation. The main concern of Washington: the alleged threat of Russian troops invading Ukraine, Moscow's concern is NATO expansion to the East, including Ukraine's possible membership to the North Atlantic Alliance.