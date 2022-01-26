Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

US officials are of the opinion that Russia will use force against Ukraine until mid-February

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The United States “sees all signs” that Russia will use force against Ukraine until mid-February, ARMENPRESS reports, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed such a viewpoint.

Sherman also reported that Ukraine has not reached the level to receive an action plan of NATO membership. 








