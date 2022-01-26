USA and its allies discuss deployment of additional forces in Eastern Europe – CNN

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The United States and its allies are considering the possibility of deploying additional troops of 1,000 manpower to NATO's Eastern European countries before Russia's predicted invasion into Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports CNN informed, citing its sources.

According to the TV channel, the additional troops may be deployed in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, but no final decision has been made yet.

According to CNN, not all of the 30 NATO member states are ready to take such a step.