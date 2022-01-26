US Embassy in Ukraine urges its citizens to leave the country NOW

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Kyiv has called on US citizens to consider leaving Ukraine "now", ARMENPRESS reports, says the statement of the diplomatic mission.

"The security situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable in the face of the growing threat of military action by Russia… The US Embassy urges its citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country now, using commercial or other private transportation means," the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, the US State Department said that since January 24, it has allowed some of the diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave voluntarily, obliging all family members to leave the country.