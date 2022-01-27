LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-01-22
LONDON, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 January:
The price of aluminum up by 0.62% to $3080.00, copper price up by 2.23% to $9926.50, lead price down by 0.13% to $2347.00, nickel price up by 2.36% to $22800.00, tin price up by 2.42% to $42300.00, zinc price up by 0.70% to $3616.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price down by 1.39% to $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 01.28-17:48 Azerbaijani forces open several irregular shots from positions of north-eastern section of border – Armenia MoD
- 01.28-17:37 Russia reports over 98,000 COVID-19 cases in one day
- 01.28-17:30 COVID-19: Over 16 million 175 thousand people in Iran received booster shot
- 01.28-16:38 Effective cooperation between Armenian, Russian Armed Forces an integral part of bilateral allied relations – Embassy
- 01.28-15:49 Cristiano Ronaldo wears hoodie of brand with Armenian name at meeting with UAE leaders
- 01.28-15:14 Armenian Army is always necessary for ensuring physical existence of Armenian people – Artsakh’s State Minister
- 01.28-14:42 Catholicos Aram I addresses congratulatory message on Armenian Army Day
- 01.28-14:20 Azerbaijan hasn’t clarified yet which part from Armenia’s proposals is acceptable for it – FM Mirzoyan
- 01.28-13:37 ‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander
- 01.28-12:32 “From Army To IT Industry” program an amazing opportunity for newly demobilized men, participants say
- 01.28-12:21 Armenian deputy PM got 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 01.28-12:00 Increasing defense capacities priority for Armenia – FM says on Army Day
- 01.28-11:49 Deputy PM Grigoryan assures gas price will not increase for needy families
- 01.28-11:32 US Embassy congratulates Armenia on Army Day, expresses gratitude for partnership
- 01.28-11:30 ‘Consequences of last war cannot distract us from path of state-building’ – Artsakh President
- 01.28-11:26 Top officials visit Yerablur Military Pantheon on Army Day
- 01.28-11:12 Armenia reports 3536 daily COVID-19 cases
- 01.28-11:11 ‘Our Army has been and remains the guarantor and protector of our security and identity’ – Armenian President
- 01.28-11:08 Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Army Day
- 01.28-11:03 European Stocks up - 27-01-22
- 01.28-11:02 US stocks down - 27-01-22
- 01.28-11:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-01-22
- 01.28-10:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-01-22
- 01.28-10:58 Oil Prices Up - 27-01-22
- 01.28-08:35 Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 30th anniversary of foundation
20:07, 01.23.2022
2914 views President of Armenia informs about his decision to resign
15:06, 01.22.2022
1990 views Greek and Armenian peoples are two brothers of related civilizations - Armenian Ambassador
20:53, 01.24.2022
1907 views Pashinyan speaks about the need for negotiations on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
12:10, 01.22.2022
1712 views Large-scale projects and investments in the field of renewable energy - Visit of President of Armenia to the UAE
20:20, 01.24.2022
1584 views PM Pashinyan comments on resignation of Armen Sarkissian