Armenian deputy PM receives acting UN Resident Coordinator

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan received on January 26 acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia, the deputy PM’s Office said.

Hambardzum Matevosyan congratulated Mrs. Lila Pieters Yahia on appointment and expressed readiness for close cooperation in the context of implementing targeted programs aimed at promoting democracy, security, peace and stability.

The deputy PM highly valued the support and efforts of the UN Office aimed at the fight against COVID-19 in Armenia, the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and the solution of the humanitarian problems caused by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Lila Pieters Yahia said despite the challenges of 2020, Armenia continues moving forward, and the UN is ready to support the Armenian government’s development agenda within its mandate.

During the meeting the sides discussed a broad range of issues of bilateral interest and agreed to make the cooperation in e-governance and other areas more effective.