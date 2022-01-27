Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri calls for higher awareness between Armenians and Iranians

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenians and Iranians - two neighbors and friendly nations having millennia-old historical ties - are marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their modern states – the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the occasion of this important anniversary, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri gave an interview to ARMENPRESS, noting that the historical relations between the peoples of Iran and Armenia are a very good foundation for the further expansion of the bilateral interstate ties.

Ambassador Zohouri underscored that especially in the economic sector the partnership should reach the excellent level of the political relations.

“It’s been almost two years that I am in Armenia, and it is my impression that we should raise the level of our awareness about each other,” Ambassador Zohouri said, stating that relations can be improved in all areas because there are no big obstacles for doing so.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri gives an interview to ARMENPRESS journalist Aram Sargsyan at the Embassy of Iran, Yerevan.

Among a number of issues, the Ambassador attaches importance to the intensification of contacts between Armenian and Iranian business communities and the completion of the renovation projects of interstate roads.

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea International Transport Corridor Project (the North-South road in Armenia being part of it) initiated by Tehran can greatly contribute to the development of transport connection.

“We are speaking about a situation when the huge population of the Indian ocean and Persian Gulf basin is acquiring a convenient route for transporting shipments to the Black Sea and Europe, and as a rule all countries located at the entire length of this route will mostly benefit from it,” the Iranian Ambassador said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri

According to Ambassador Zohouri, one of the most influential and important sections of the project is a section of the Tranche 4 of North-South, which would connect Kajaran and Sisian through a number of bridges and tunnels.

The main transit route viewed by Iran is the Norduz-Syunik-Yerevan road.

Iran welcomes the negotiations process between Armenia and Azerbaijan on unblocking transport and economic connections which is carried out in adherence to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries. The Iranian Ambassador said that if the Nakhijevan roads were to be opened, Iran and Armenia would get a shorter railway connection by the Julfa-Nakhijevan route.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri

At the same time, Ambassador Zohouri underscored that the newly proposed options cannot be a reason for ignoring the importance of the road through Syunik province and the North-South project.