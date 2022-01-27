Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Argentina

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina Hovhannes Virabyan presented his credentials to President Alberto Fernández on January 25, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

The meeting was held at the presidential residence – the Casa Rosada (Pink House).

No private meeting with the President of Argentina was planned during the ceremony due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

 








