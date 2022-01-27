Army Day reception delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak among invitees - report
12:35, 27 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The reception on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces, originally scheduled for January 28 at the Dvin Hotel in Yerevan, is delayed due to a coronavirus outbreak among invitees, First Channel News reported.
According to the report, the Chief of the General Staff, other high ranking military officials and several invited guests tested positive for COVID-19.
