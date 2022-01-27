Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-01-22

YEREVAN, 27 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 482.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.28 drams to 540.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.13 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.77 drams to 647.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 170.15 drams to 28484.74 drams. Silver price up by 3.10 drams to 370.19 drams. Platinum price up by 515.27 drams to 16321.76 drams.