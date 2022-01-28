COVID-19: Over 16 million 175 thousand people in Iran received booster shot

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. 60,618,612 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,917,006 people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, IRNA reports citing the ministry of health of Iran.

Moreover, 16,175,768 people have also received the booster shot.

Some 23 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 132,356.

16,757 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Iran in the past day.

The ministry said that 6,095,414 patients out of a total of 6,310,452 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.