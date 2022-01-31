Armenian government highlights role of AI for economic development

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan reiterated the Armenian government’s position on the role of artificial intelligence, noting that without AI application it is impossible to develop the economy.

Speaking at the Prospects of AI in Armenia conference in Yerevan, Khachaturyan mentioned the Information Systems Management Board, a body created at the decision of PM Pashinyan and headed by his deputy Mher Grigoryan.

“There is an organization in Armenia which must implement this process of digital reforms or changes, and understandably this work cannot be carried out without support from the public sector and professional circles. This event is highly important for us in this context,” Khachaturyan said.

He added that the projects implemented by his ministry are simply unsolvable without artificial intelligence.