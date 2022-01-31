Cooperation prospects with Armenia in agriculture sector discussed in Greece

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met on January 31 with Minister of Rural Development and Food Spilios Livanos, the Embassy reports.

Congratulating the Armenian Ambassador on appointment, the Greek Minister expressed hope that during his tenure the Armenian-Greek bilateral relations in the field of agriculture will become more active and productive.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the current situation of agricultural sector in Armenia, stating that there is a progress in the field and that the export and sales of Armenian agricultural goods abroad, as well as the investment opportunities in this area are quite big.

The Minister praised the fact that on January 19 the Greek Parliament ratified the cooperation agreement between the Armenian and Greek ministries of agriculture signed in Yerevan on September 30, 2014, and expressed hope that this agreement will be an important launch for the partnership between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Armenia and Greece was also discussed.

The Ambassador assured that during his tenure in Greece he will do the utmost to further intensify and strengthen the ties between the two countries.