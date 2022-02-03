Armenian-Austrian business forum launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Austrian business forum kicked off in Yerevan today on the sidelines of the visit of the Austrian Foreign Minister to Armenia.

The forum is attended by representatives of 19 Austrian companies and over 100 Armenian companies.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan addressed the forum participants, stating that this event is a wonderful occasion to fix the current level of the Armenian-Austrian economic relations, further deepen it, establish new mutually beneficial business ties and give a new quality to the economic partnership of the two countries.

“We have a chance to outline our steps aimed at deepening the mutual partnership in the economic sector, and from this perspective the participation of various Austrian companies to this event is highly welcome”, the FM said.

The minister said that the government of Armenia is taking all necessary steps to ensure the necessary favorable environment where business and economic relations can feel themselves comfortable. According to the minister, this is contributed by the development of democratic institutions, the fight against corruption and the establishment of free, competitive market relations in Armenia. “I am convinced that these words must be voiced for our Austrian partners and the partners of the world in general as a melody. These are the minimum necessary conditions where business could and must feel itself comfortable”, he said.

Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg also welcomed the participants of the forum, noting that the bilateral relations of states are not complete without firm and reliable business ties.

“I hope one day we will look back and will say: “this was the day when a stage opened in the relations of Austria and Armenia”. Yes, we, the politicians, can only open the doors, include the issues to the agenda, we can only raise the interest, but eventually it is the businessmen and companies that work and develop those relations”, he said.

On the sidelines of the business forum, two memorandums were signed. In particular, the Austrian company Doppelmayr signed a memorandum with the Armenian company Myler Mountain Resort, which is going to build a new skiing complex in an Armenian village of Yeghipatrush with an investment program. The second document relates to energy sector. Accordingly, the Sevan-Hrazdan Cascade HPP will be modernized.