Mikayel Mikayelyan and Tina Garabedian are Team Armenia’s flagbearers at Beijing Winter Olympics opening

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Skier Mikayel Mikayelyan and figure skater Tina Garabedian will be Armenia’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Armenian National Olympic Committee said.

Hailing from Ashotsk, Mikayel Mikayelan and his family are considered a record-holding family in this history of Olympics.

Mikayel Mikayelyan, his brother Sergey and mother Alla were Team Armenia flagbearers for five times during Olympic Games (Alla Mikayelyan in 1998 Nagano, Sergey Mikayelyan in 2014 Sochi, and Mikayel Mikayelyan in 2016 Lillehammer Youth Olympics).