Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Composer, musician, People’s Artist of Armenia, Artur Grigoryan has passed away at the age of 63 following a long illness, Director of the Armenian State Song Theater Armen Sargsyan told Armenpress.

The composer died at a hospital on February 4.








