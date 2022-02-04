Nikol Pashinyan, Emmanuel Macron, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev hold remote meeting

YEREVAN, 4 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. On February 4, a remote meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place with the mediation of the President of France, a Minsk Group Co-Chair country, Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council Charles Michel, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The parties exchanged views on the solution of the existing humanitarian problems, the unblocking of regional infrastructures under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the two countries, the reduction of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the demarcation, access of international organizations to Nagorno Karabakh, as well as a wide range of issues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need for a lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the signing of a peace treaty under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship.