Artsakh has new minister of education, science, culture and sport

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Anahit Hakobyan has been appointed Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh according to the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office said.

According to another presidential decree, Lusine Gharakhanyan has been relieved from the position of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport and has been appointed advisor to the President.