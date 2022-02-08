Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

US figure skater Nathan Chen sets world record in short program at Beijing Olympics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US figure skater Nathan Chen set a new world record in the short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, reports TASS.

Chen scored 113.97 points. The previous world record was set during the 2020 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships by Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu (111.82 points).

 








