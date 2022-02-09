Armenian FM congratulates Iranian counterpart on anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan sent a congratulatory telegram to his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Iran.

FM Mirzoyan said in the message that the Armenian-Iranian relations are marked with close and firm cooperation anchored on mutual respect and many centuries of history molded in difficult and hard paths of different trials, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

The Armenian FM expressed conviction that through effective partnership the friendly relations of the two countries will be further strengthened for the benefit of the welfare of the peoples of the two countries and lasting peace in the region.