Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon is still in heavy social and economic situation, the country is facing a financial-economic crisis.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS, Editor-in-Chief of the Lebanese-based Azdag daily Shahan Gantaharyan said that the country is in difficult economic, social situation. “There are price increases everywhere. There are first essentials, but their prices are not affordable, and this leads to crisis. Unemployment, inflation, the drastic decline of the Lebanese currency have created problems. All these has also affected the Armenian community. The agenda of the community has completely changed. Helping the needy ones is the priority”, he said.

The Catholicosate, the Diocese, the political parties operating in the community and various charity unions are trying to provide the most needy ones with assistance. Former Lebanese-Armenians, who have settled in different countries during the civil war, are also providing support. Overcoming the current crisis, helping the needy families and implementing anti-crisis programs are in the agenda of the Lebanese-Armenian community.

“This has also been supplemented by the pandemic. Although currently the hospitals are not so full of COVID-19 patients, the country’s resources are less and the assistance programs are not so comprehensive. All these is leading to a difficult condition”, Shahan Gantaharyan said.

In addition to social problems, the Armenian community is also facing a difficulty of keeping stable the activity of local structures, press and national institutions. There is a problem of preserving the Armenian educational centers. Due to the socio-economic problems, families are just unable to pay for their children’s education. Gantaharyan said that the Armenian community structures from different countries are also trying to help.

“The press is also facing a difficulty. There is a problem of preserving the orphanages and clinics, and the financial resources are lacking”, he added.

This crisis led to complaints among the people, and these complaints are demonstrated by protests, like it happened in the beginning of the year. Those representing the field of public transport held a three-day protest, urging to revise the fuel prices. Protests are also sometimes taking place against banks, government structures, but they are not so large.

“It seems people have been disappointed. Parliamentary elections are expected in May. There are civil state demands to change Lebanon’s community system, but I think this will happen immediately as it’s a rooted system and it will lead to shocks. It must be agreed upon and be carried out phase by phase. Lebanon is soon entering into en election campaign in these conditions”, Gantaharyan said.

Asked whether there are plans among Lebanese-Armenians to leave the country, the Editor-in-Chief of Azdag said that there is such a tendency, people have just been deprived of the opportunity to use their bank funds. This is the main obstacle to moving. According to him, most of them also consider Armenia in the context of leaving Lebanon.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan