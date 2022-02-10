Armenian Ombudsman meets with US Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan had a meeting with Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a press release.

In his remarks at the meeting Ombudsman Tatoyan highly valued the productive cooperation with the US Embassy in Armenia, highlighting the joint programs implemented with the support of the USAID and the American Bar Association’s Armenia Representation.

The Ombudsman informed that the www.ombuds.am website has been upgraded for ensuring the transparency of the activity of the Ombudsman’s staff. “The updated website gives new opportunities, especially in terms of affordability of information. Within the frames of the same program, a mobile app both for IOS and Andrioid systems has been created which citizens can download and get acquainted with both the activity of the Ombudsman and get necessary informative materials”, the Office said.

Tatoyan introduced the problems in the judiciary to the US Ambassador.

Protection of rights of women and children was also discussed.

The Ombudsman also presented the violations of rights of Armenia’s border residents by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The urgency of returning Armenian captives who are illegally held in Azerbaijan was emphasized.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy highly appreciated the cooperation with Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan during his tenure, as well as the effectiveness of the programs implemented jointly.