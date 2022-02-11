Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan to Brussels took place on February 7-10 at the joint initiative and efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy.

“During the visit the friendship group with Artsakh was re-formed in the European Parliament. The MEPs were thoroughly introduced on the current situation and challenges in Artsakh following the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the aggressive policy of Azerbaijan which is based on deeply rooted Armenophobia”, the EAFJD said in a statement.

The Artsakh FM met with member-senators of the Armenian and Georgian friendship group at the Federal Parliament of Belgium. He also delivered a lecture for several dozen students of one of the leading law universities in Germany, presenting the Artsakh conflict and the current situation.

Babayan’s visit ended by a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community.

Commenting on the visit, the EAFJD President Gaspar Karapetian said: “Like in the past, now as well we are working with our entire potential to make the voice of our compatriots of Artsakh heard among the European political circles and informed them about Azerbaijan’s aggressive, destructive policy. We attach importance to the visit of the Foreign Minister of Artsakh to Brussels also because this was his first visit to the EU capital after the war”.

