Balance of electric-energy production, export, import volumes in Armenia is positive

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The electric-energy balance in January-December of 2021 compared to 2020’s same period is positive, the Armenian Statistical Committee reported.

Electric-energy production volume in the reporting period totaled 7 billion 674,9 million kWh, which is a 0,6% drop compared to 2020’s same period.

995,2 million kWh of electric-energy was exported, a 25,3% drop compared to 2020.

Imported volume of electric-energy increased 15% and totaled 368,5 million kWh.

Thus, the electric-energy balance of 2021’s January-December totaled 7 billion 048,2 million kWh, a 5% increase against 2020’s same period.