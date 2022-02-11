Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and get wireless earbuds as a gift

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Until March 1, 2022 inclusive, Ucom offers purchasing the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S smartphone for only 3750 AMD per month and receive the Accesstyle Flame TWS wireless earbuds as a gift.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S smartphone is equipped with 4 super cameras: the 64 MP main camera, 2 MP macro camera to dive deep into the details of the surrounding world, 2 MP depth sensor and 118 degree ultra-wide field of view 8 MP camera for a more comprehensive shot. In addition, the smartphone with a massive 5000 mAh battery and Super AMOLED dot display can serve up to 2 days without any need to recharge even when heavily exploited, ensuring the extra power required to use the device.

“Get one of the latest smartphones at the most affordable price and receive compact and stylish Accesstyle Flame TWS wireless earbuds as a gift. The offer is accessible via both online and offline purchases”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

The mentioned smartphone can be purchased on credit at just 134,900 AMD, with a possibility of 0% down payment, 0% service fee with 0% annual interest rate during the first 12 months.