Upcoming Turkey Cabinet meeting includes discussion on Armenia normalization

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The process of normalizing the relations with Armenia will be touched upon at the February 16 meeting of the government of Turkey, Hurriyet reports.

The session will also cover issues relating to the ongoing developments in the Turkish economy, particularly the high inflation, the current tension in the Russia-Ukraine relations and Turkey’s steps on this matter, the preparation works for the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey, etc.

The current situation in the talks at the level of special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will also be discussed.